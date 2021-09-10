Officials remind Wisconsinites that buying or making fake COVID-19 vaccine cards is illegal

(WAOW)-- Both state and federal officials are reminding people in Wisconsin that buying or making fake COVID-19 vaccine cards is illegal.

They say along with buying or making the distribution and sale of fake COVID-19 vaccine cards or any act of forging COVID-19 vaccination information is illegal and punishable under federal law.

“COVID-19 vaccines provide important protection for all of us when we are at school, attending public events, using mass transit, at the workplace, or attending a place of worship. Those who might claim to be vaccinated when they are not are putting themselves and their loved ones at risk of contracting COVID-19,” said Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “Get vaccinated, encourage your friends and family to do the same, and add an extra layer of protection by wearing a mask in public places including for teachers, staff and students in our schools.”

The unauthorized use of an official government's agency seal like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention which appears on COVID-19 vaccine cards is a crime.

“Legitimate COVID-19 vaccine cards—like the vaccines themselves—are crucial tools to prevent illness and death. People who are foolish or selfish (or both) enough to supply bogus vaccination cards, allowing others to circumvent COVID-19 curtailment efforts, will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” said Timothy M. O’Shea, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin.

The Department of Health Services is also reminding people to not post vaccine cards on social media as the info can be stolen and used to commit fraud.