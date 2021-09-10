New apartments coming to Wausau geared towards young professionals

WAUSA, Wisc. (WAOW)-- Apartments geared at new grads and young professionals are coming to Wausau and Weston.

The Bantr Apartments boast affordable living, with fully furnished apartments and all necessities included in the rent price.

"If you're are a young professional moving to the area and you don't have time to buy furniture, don't have money to buy furniture, and want things to be really, really easy, we're your option." said Founder Austin Lorke.

The apartments are a part of a bigger push for new housing in the Wausau area.. Between the Wausau Mall renovation plan and other new housing projects, the city is pushing for more options and more people.

Sarah Dowidat, Communications and Engagement Strategist with Marathon County, said "Any new safe appropriate housing is certainly positive for Marathon County as we look at recent population growth according to our census growth."