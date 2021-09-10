7 wounded in southern Illinois shooting; suspects caught

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (AP) — Police say three people were arrested in East St. Louis, hours after a shooting in the southern Illinois city that wounded at least seven people. Police say it was a wild incident that included a getaway car crashing into a commuter train. The shooting occurred Thursday afternoon, across the Mississippi River from St. Louis. No details were released about the condition of the seven victims, which included a child, or a possible motive. After the shooting, a vehicle collided with a MetroLink train, and the people in the car fled. Police say three suspects were arrested early Friday in the basement of a partially demolished building in East St. Louis.