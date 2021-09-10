Skip to Content

Woman who admitted to Slender Man attack to be freed Monday

Slenderman Girls

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin woman who admitted to helping stab a classmate to please the horror character Slender Man will be freed Monday from a mental health institution.

A judge ruled Friday that 19-year-old Anissa Weier will be released after spending almost four years at the Winnebago Mental Health Institute.

Weier and friend Morgan Geyser lured classmate Payton Leutner into a park in the Milwaukee suburb of Waukesha following a sleepover in May 2014.

Geyser stabbed Leutner multiple times, while Weier urged her on.

All three girls were 12 at the time.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

