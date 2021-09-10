Gov. Evers orders flags to half staff in honor of lives lost in 9/11

MADISON (WKOW) — Effective at sunrise on Friday until sunset on Sunday, flags are flying at half-staff to honor the nearly 3,000 lives lost in the attacks on September 11, 2001.

The executive order signed by Gov. Tony Evers declaring flags lower also declares Saturday as a state “Day of Service and Remembrance.” Gov. Evers encourages Wisconsinites to commit acts of service in their communities in commemoration.

“On the 20th anniversary, we reflect on the significance of this day and the effects that the attacks on 9/11 have had on our nation over the last two decades,” said Gov. Evers. “Today, we honor and remember those who lost their lives, those whose lives were forever changed, and those heroic first responders who ran toward danger without second thought. I know that Wisconsinites will come together today, as they have each year, to mourn and remember the friends, family members, and neighbors lost, and reflect on this tragedy while calling upon our spirit of service, resilience, and community to let this day forever be defined not by terror but by our commitment to helping each other in times of great need.”

Members of the governor’s office are participating in acts of services on Friday and Saturday as well. The administration provided a list of volunteer opportunities, which you can see by clicking here.