Golf outing raises money for Fire Department Community Assistance Foundation

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Golfers hit the green on Friday, teeing off to #restorekindness.

It wasn't just golf, but door prizes, raffles, and silent auctions to help raise money for the Wausau Fire Department's Community Assistance Foundation. The money goes back into the community, helping neighbors when they need it most.

"We like to get out in the city and say hey we can help you in a medical crisis or in a fire situation but we can also help you in your daily lives. We can help get what you need just to make your life a little bit better and to show that the Fire Department really does care," Said Corey Parsch, Wausau Fire Fighter and Paramedic.

Parsch said he is thankful for the community's support and that it makes it possible for them to keep giving back.