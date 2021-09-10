Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

9:05 pm Wisconsin sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Algoma 22, Suring 6

Arrowhead 49, Waukesha West 0

Ellsworth 53, Somerset 0

Fall Creek def. Stanley-Boyd, forfeit

Iola-Scandinavia 42, Loyal 0

Kiel 20, New Holstein 0

Kingsford, Mich. 45, Shawano 18

Nekoosa def. Manawa, forfeit

Oshkosh West 17, Appleton East 7

Pulaski 49, Green Bay Southwest 7

Sturgeon Bay 62, Williams Bay 6

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

Associated Press

