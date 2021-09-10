Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Algoma 22, Suring 6
Arrowhead 49, Waukesha West 0
Ellsworth 53, Somerset 0
Fall Creek def. Stanley-Boyd, forfeit
Iola-Scandinavia 42, Loyal 0
Kiel 20, New Holstein 0
Kingsford, Mich. 45, Shawano 18
Nekoosa def. Manawa, forfeit
Oshkosh West 17, Appleton East 7
Pulaski 49, Green Bay Southwest 7
Sturgeon Bay 62, Williams Bay 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
___
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com