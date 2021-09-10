Fighting in Myanmar kills at least 15 after uprising call

BANGKOK (AP) — Fifteen to 20 villagers including several teenage students have been reported killed in some of Myanmar’s deadliest fighting since July between government troops and resistance forces. The fighting near Gangaw Township in northwestern Magway Region started on Thursday. It happened two days after a call for a nationwide uprising was issued by the National Unity Government, which is the opposition organization seeking to coordinate military rule resistence. A villager says members of a lightly-armed self-defense militia fired warning shots but could not stop the soldiers and that clashes continued after that. He says 15 villagers were killed Thursday and Friday. Independent media put the total at 20 or more.