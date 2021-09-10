Fall chair lift season underway at Granite Peak

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WAOW) -- A fall favorite with scenic views and bright colors is back in our area starting this weekend.

Friday marked the first day of the season for chairlift rides at Granite Peak before skiing season.

Unlike last season, masks are not required, but social distancing is recommended.

A park official says this is something the whole family can do.

"Not everybody can take part in downhill skiing and we see a lot of people that get really excited to be able to get on the chair lift. It really is a wide variety of folks, families with small children can come up and we do have grandparents that come up," general manager Greg Fisher said.

Tickets have to be purchased in advance; for information on how to get yours, click here.