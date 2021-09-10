Disney backs theatrical releases for remaining 2021 films

NEW YORK (AP) — The day for day-and-date releases has passed — at least for the Walt Disney Co.′ upcoming releases. The studio on Friday announced that all of its remaining films this year will open exclusively theatrically. That includes the Marvel release “Eternals” (Nov. 5), Ridley Scott’s “The Last Duel” (Oct. 15), the animated release “Ron’s Gone Wrong” (Oct. 22), Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” (Dec. 10) and the Kingsman sequel “The King’s Man” (Dec. 22). All of the films will have a minimum run of 45 days in theaters before streaming, though “Encanto” will head to Disney+ after 30 days.