Colby upsets Edgar, while Amherst rallies to avoid the same fate along with other high school highlights and scores

What a night for high school football. There were plenty of terrific games across our are. The marquee matchup of the night saw the Colby Hornets upset the perennial state-title contender Edgar Wildcats 29-14.

Another team with state title aspiration Amherst was in a battle with a hungry Wittenberg-Birnamwood team. After falling behind early the Falcons rallied to pull off the win 26-19 to stay undefeated.

Check out those highlights and many more above, and take a look at the other local score below.