Skip to Content

Colby upsets Edgar, while Amherst rallies to avoid the same fate along with other high school highlights and scores

Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
11:06 pm High School SportsSportTop Sports StoriesWIAA

What a night for high school football. There were plenty of terrific games across our are. The marquee matchup of the night saw the Colby Hornets upset the perennial state-title contender Edgar Wildcats 29-14.

Another team with state title aspiration Amherst was in a battle with a hungry Wittenberg-Birnamwood team. After falling behind early the Falcons rallied to pull off the win 26-19 to stay undefeated.

Check out those highlights and many more above, and take a look at the other local score below.

  • Mosinee 46 Merrill 0
  • SPASH 28 Hortonville 13
  • D.C. Everest 35 Appleton West 10
  • Wausau West 20 Wisconsin Rapids 36
  • Hayward 0 Rhinelander 41
  • Medford 45 Lakeland 20
  • Abbotsford 47 Rib Lake 18
  • Newman 49 Wausau East 22
  • Grantsburg 0 Marshfield 52
  • Loyal 0 Iola-Scandinavia 42
  • Tomahawk 19 Crandon 14
  • Rosholt 41 Wild Rose 13
  • Auburndale 42 Pittsville 20
  • Spencer/Columbus 48 Weyauwega-Fremont 28
  • Shiocton 6 Stratford 31
  • Bonduel 16 Marathon 28
  • Assumption 20 Pacelli 49

Author Profile Photo

Alex Stewart

More Stories

Skip to content