Colby upsets Edgar, while Amherst rallies to avoid the same fate along with other high school highlights and scores
What a night for high school football. There were plenty of terrific games across our are. The marquee matchup of the night saw the Colby Hornets upset the perennial state-title contender Edgar Wildcats 29-14.
Another team with state title aspiration Amherst was in a battle with a hungry Wittenberg-Birnamwood team. After falling behind early the Falcons rallied to pull off the win 26-19 to stay undefeated.
Check out those highlights and many more above, and take a look at the other local score below.
- Mosinee 46 Merrill 0
- SPASH 28 Hortonville 13
- D.C. Everest 35 Appleton West 10
- Wausau West 20 Wisconsin Rapids 36
- Hayward 0 Rhinelander 41
- Medford 45 Lakeland 20
- Abbotsford 47 Rib Lake 18
- Newman 49 Wausau East 22
- Grantsburg 0 Marshfield 52
- Loyal 0 Iola-Scandinavia 42
- Tomahawk 19 Crandon 14
- Rosholt 41 Wild Rose 13
- Auburndale 42 Pittsville 20
- Spencer/Columbus 48 Weyauwega-Fremont 28
- Shiocton 6 Stratford 31
- Bonduel 16 Marathon 28
- Assumption 20 Pacelli 49