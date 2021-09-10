At least 1 dead, 10 missing in landslide near Mexico City

TLALNEPANTLA, Mexico (AP) — Rescuers plan to resume the search for victims of a landslide that brought tons of massive boulders down on a steep hillside neighborhood outside Mexico City, killing at least one and leaving 10 missing. Saturday’s operation will be complicated by the sheer size of the rocks that cleaved from the peak known as Chiquihuite Friday afternoon, the narrow paths of the neighborhood largely inaccessible to heavy machinery and the worrisome instability of the exposed mountain face looming above. The landslide followed days of heavy rain in central Mexico and a 7.0-magnitude earthquake Tuesday in Acapulco that swayed buildings 200 miles away in the capital.