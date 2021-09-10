Area firefighters to climb Lambeau stairs in honor of 9/11

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- A team of firefighters will participate in the stair climb at Lambeau field Saturday in honor of those lost during 9/11.

20 years ago, 334 fire fighters died during those terror attacks. Now, four Wausau firefighters will be following in the footsteps of those men and women who rushed into danger, by climbing to the equivalent of the 78th floor of the World Trade Center.

The 9/11 memorial stair climb is an annual fundraiser in Green Bay for the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, which raises money to assist fallen firefighter survivors.

"I'm just proud of them for taking the step to move forward and honor the fallen fire fighters on their own they're going to be sweaty and tired by the end of the day," Wausau Fire Chief Robert Barteck said. "They've promised to take pictures that we'll post up on our Facebook page when they get back "