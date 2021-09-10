Antigo firefighter reflects on effort to bring memorial to town

Antigo, Wis. (WAOW) -- On 9/11, more than 200,000 tons of steel came crashing down after the World Trade Center Towers were hit by terrorists.

Pieces of the building ended up in memorials in all 50 states, including many here in Wisconsin.

The one in Antigo is there because of firefighter John Krueger, who's been with the department for more than 20 years now.

Antigo's tribute is small, but it's meaning is mighty.

"To pay tribute to these fine gentlemen, and assisted with the efforts, as well as the loss of lives that were experienced on 9/11," he said.

John made the 17 hour drive in 2003 to get the piece from New York City.

"It was very special knowing that I was going to be bringing a piece of that back to our city," he said.

To John, like many others, this small piece of metal is so much more than a physical reminder of that horrible day.

"It symbolized the strength and the unity that our nation still had. That somebody could come on our grounds and do something that they did, as horrific as it was, our nation was able to come together, and say that we're still strong, and you can't beat us," John said.

Many pass the memorial each day, and many think nothing of it.

But that's not the case for John.

"So I do see it every time I pass it, and I do notice it, and it does bring memories back, and make me remember where I was at certain times and during certain events. I do kind of have a bond with it, that it was something that has special meaning, not just to the nation, but to our community," he said.

Antigo will hold a silent parade to honor the victims of the 9/11 attacks Saturday at 7 p.m.