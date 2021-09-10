A small rain chance over the weekend

The weather will turn a little Summer-like for the next couple of days before a more seasonal trend late in the weekend and early next week. A couple of rain chances will develop as well.

Today: Patchy fog early, then mostly sunny and mild.

High: 76 Wind: SW 5-15

Tonight: Scattered clouds and remaining mild

Low: 59 Wind: South-Southwest 5-10

Saturday: Variable clouds, warm, and a bit humid. A slight chance of a shower or storm.

High: 82 Wind: SW 10-15, becoming north late.

Other than some patchy fog early today, it will be quite nice with mostly sunny conditions developing. Highs temps will be a little warmer than yesterday, reaching the mid 70s. Winds will turn to the southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight will be dry as well, then a cold front will drift across our area on Saturday. This front will bring variable clouds and a slight chance of a shower or storm. Most of the area should remain dry for most of Saturday. Before the front completes its move from north to south, we will have warm and a bit humid conditions. Highs will top out in the upper 70s in the north and low 80 in the south. The chance of isolated thunderstorms along this front will rise to about 40% Saturday night south of Marathon county.

The front will then stall over southern Wisconsin on Sunday and Monday. This means there will be a slight chance of some additional showers or a thunderstorm in far southern parts of the area, south of Stevens Point. Conditions will be cooler with more clouds than sun. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 70s. On Monday it will be in the low to mid 70s.

A stronger low pressure system could move along the front Monday night into Tuesday morning, bringing an increased threat of rain to more of the area during this time frame. The weather should dry up once again later Tuesday and Wednesday.

Have a pleasant Friday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 10 September-2021

On this date in weather history: 1989 - Light snow fell in Montana overnight, with three inches reported at Fairfield. Billings MT reported a record low of 33 degrees. Unseasonably warm weather prevailed in the northeastern U.S., with record highs of 86 degrees at Caribou ME and 90 degrees at Burlington VT. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)