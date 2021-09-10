3 reporters ordered to testify about attack on state senator

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Three reporters have been subpoenaed to testify at a Dane County trial for two women accused of attacking a state senator last year. Dane County Circuit Judge Josann Reynolds says the reporters must testify about what they saw when Sen. Tim Carpenter was beaten on June 24, 2020 while taking video of a protest in downtown Madison. Kerida O’Reilly and Samantha Hamer are charged with felony battery and disorderly conduct. A jury trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 15. Chali Pittman of WORT-FM, Lance Veeser of WKOW-TV and Dylan Brogan of Isthmus have been called to testify.