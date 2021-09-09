Wisconsin Rapids School District changing mask policy

Wisconsin Rapids (WAOW) -- The Wisconsin Rapids School District is updating its mask policy at the high school.

The district will now be requiring masks for students, staffs, and visitors at Lincoln High School. Previously, masks were only required in K-8.

The district says in 6 days of classes, the high school had more than 12 students test positive for COVID-19. With the positive cases, about 10 percent of the student population is quarantined.

The mask policy will go into effect Sept. 13, however, students and staff are encouragied to start wearing masks Sept. 10.