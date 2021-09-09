Winston makes maiden Saints start vs. Rodgers and Packers

Quarterback Jameis Winston makes his first start for the displaced New Orleans Saints in the club’s season opener against reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. It’s the first Saints game since the retirement of Drew Brees and also the first Saints home game relocated from the Superdome since the club was displaced by Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Sunday’s game will be played in Jacksonville while the New Orleans area recovers from Hurricane Ida. Rodgers looks to maintain his production from 2020, when he led the NFL in passer rating, touchdown passes, completion percentage and interception percentage.