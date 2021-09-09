Wausau Festival of Arts returns as part of Wausau’s Artrageous Weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- As part of Wausau's Artrageous Weekend, the Wausau Festival of Arts will be back in downtown Wausau with more than 100 artists displaying their art.

Along with art available to purchase, there will be food, music, and more.

After not having it last year due to COVID-19, organizers are excited to be back.

"This is fantastic! And we are so excited for the artists because this is how they make their living," said Zoe Morning the Wausau Festival of Arts Coordinator.

Other events as part of Wausau's Artrageous Weekend include Art in the Park, Birds in Art, and the Center for the Visual Arts, which will have classes.