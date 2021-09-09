Waterfowl hunters should be aware of town limits

WAUSA, Wisc. (WAOW)-- As waterfowl hunting season starts area hunters need to be sure where they are before taking aim.

It is illegal to discharge a firearm within the city limits of Wausau.

"There are ducks and geese certainly up here but we have citizens who don't want to be woke up early in the morning don't want bird shot pellets on their building--on their house on their garage." said Bill Kolb Lieutenant at the Wausau Police Department

Wausau PD did post a map on their Facebook page to show hunters where it is safe to practice their sport.

Early teal hunting season has ended but early goose season will run through the 15th and is followed by the regular goose season.

Duck hunting starts in the northern sector on September 25th.

For more information on Waterfowl season go to the Department of Natural Resources website.