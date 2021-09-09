Correction: Theranos-Founder-Fraud-Trial story

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — In a story published September 8, 2021, about the opening day of the fraud trial of fallen Silicon Valley tech star Elizabeth Holmes, The Associated Press erroneously reported a statement made by her attorney Lance Wade due to a dropped word. The quote should have been reported as: “If what government is trying to show is that Theranos’ clinical lab was not well run from 2013 to 2016, we will likely agree with what they have to say,” Wade said. “Poor operations in the lab was one of Theranos’ biggest failures, but it wasn’t fraud.” The quote previously stated that the clinical lab was well run.