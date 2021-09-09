Traffic pattern changes start on US 51 in Lincoln County

LINLCON COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW)-- There are traffic changes happening on US 51 in Lincoln County.

Crews switched US 51 southbound traffic to existing northbound lanes. The changes went into effect Wednesday evening.

Median crossovers will be used to direct the traffic to on and off ramps and Lincoln County Q, Wisconsin 64, and Lincoln County K, that will continue until mid-November.

Later in the week, temporary rumble strips will be installed by crews across both lanes of northbound and southbound US 51 ahead of the lane closures.

Motorists will come across both flashing beacon signs and speed sensors up to 6 miles before the work zones in both directions.

That system is triggered when a sensor reads that traffic is traveling below 40 miles and hour, the signs are intended to heighten the awareness of drivers and reduced speed ahead of stopped or slowed traffic.