Stratford schools reaching out with helping hands

STRATFORD, Wisc. (WAOW)-- Stratford Middle and High schools are providing food, clothes and more to community members in need.

The Caring Cupboard is a school project that has been running for the past three years, offering necessities such as cereal, winter coats, and bathing products.

The cupboard has grown since the pandemic, as community donations poured in to help those who were struggling even more.

"Obviously its harder to learn if you're hungry, its a distraction," explained Missy Schmidt, student-ambassador. "So if (students) brains are functioning at full capacity and they're not having to deal with the hankering of the stomach growling they will be able to focus better."

Community members and area businesses help stock the cupboard with donations.

For more information on the caring cupboard check out the schools Facebook page.