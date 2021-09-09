‘Soles for Souls’ shoe donation helps Wisconsin Fire and EMS Memorial

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- A donation of 250 pairs of shoes is helping out the Wisconsin Fire and EMS Memorial.

Pat Rogan of Rogan's Shoes donated the shoes, with the Plover Fire Department picking them up.

It's all part of the 9/11 'Soles for Souls' remembrance, which takes place on Saturday.

The service will honor the first responders who responded to 9/11 and never returned to their shoes.

The donation is making an impact on those involved.

"That's huge, it just shows that there are people that still really, truly will never forget 9/11. And I think that is very important to know that we really appreciate how giving people are, especially in a time of need," said Mark Deaver, Fire Chief of the Village of Plover.

Deaver said that most of the shoes collected for the event will then be donated to the Veterans Home at King.