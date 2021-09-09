Sheriff: Navy officer accused of fatally shooting husband

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a 34-year-old chief petty officer in the U.S. Navy is accused of locking her husband in their garage and fatally shooting him as he spoke to a 911 dispatcher. Bree Kuhn of Gulf Breeze was arrested Wednesday night and charged with first-degree premeditated murder in the death of 34-year-old Collin James Turner. Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson said Thursday they were arguing about their children. Deputies had already been at the home two times that day. Shortly after 6 p.m., Turner called 911 again, saying his wife had locked him in the garage. The dispatch operator heard gunshots, and Turner was dead when deputies arrived four minutes later.