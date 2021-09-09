N. Korea shows off civil defense units in toned-down parade

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Civil defense forces and troops wearing gas masks and red hazmat suits have paraded in North Korea’s capital in a celebration of the nation’s 73rd anniversary that was a marked departure from past militaristic displays. The parade — overseen by a much slimmer Kim Jong Un — centered around public security forces instead of the major military units that handle Kim’s nuclear and missile arsenal. The event appeared to be aimed at a domestic audience instead of displaying military might threatening the U.S. Experts say the toned-down event reflected the challenges facing North Korea as its broken, mismanaged economy is further strained by sanctions, prolonged border closures and last year’s damaging floods.