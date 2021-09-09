Running list: 9/11 remembrance events in our area

(WAOW)-- There are multiple events happening in our area to remember the twentieth anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Plover:

Village government and first responders will hold a ceremony to remember the lives lost on 9/11. It will take place at 8:46 a.m. at the 9/11 memorial located outside the Plover Municipal Building located at 2400 Post Road.

Wisconsin Rapids:

7-11 a.m. 9/11 Memorial Pancake Breakfast. Held at Don Kuth Memorial Hall, 2711 Reddin Road. All proceeds benefit the Tunnels to Towers Foundation.

10:30-12 Soles for Souls shoe placement. The memorial service will honor the first responders that never returned to their shoes.

Minocqua:

At 8:59 the Town of Minocqua will sounds its fire siren for two minutes commemorate the 20th Anniversary of 9/11 (the time the first tower collapsed at the World Trade Center). Community members may participate by stopping and observing a personal moment of silence during the siren activation. U.S. flags on town property will also be flown at half staff all weekend in remembrance of the victims of the 9/11 attacks and Armed Forces flags will be displayed in Veterans Park to honor those currently serving in the U.S. Armed Forces

Wildwood Wildlife Park is inviting people to the hangout with heroes. The events is to thank the local heroes, police cars, fire trucks, and ambulances will be on display. Free admission for Vilas and Oneida County first responders (police officers, fire fighters, EMT & Flight for Life). First responders must be in uniform or provide your department issued ID card for admission- regular price for all other guests. Please provide proof that you live in Vilas or Oneida County. Also, there will be stars available at a minimum donation of $5 in honor or your hero. 100% of star donations will go to the Wounded Warrior Project.

McMillian:

The McMillan Fire Department will host the Remember their Names 9/11 Walk/Run on Sept. 11 at the fire station at 113901 Elm Tree Road. The event will consist of two races, a 1-mile and 5K, held rain or shine. All participants will carry the name of a firefighter who died on 9/11. Registration begins at 7 a.m., and a flag ceremony will be held at 7:45 a.m., with the runs starting at 8 a.m. For more information or to pre-register for the event, visit the McMillan Fire Department's Facebook page or call the fire department at 715-389-2067.

Rhinelander:

Fire, EMS, and police will take part in a procession beginning at Brown Street and King, north to Davenport, the East to courthouse. A commemoration will follow the procession.

Marshfield:

The Marshfield Veterans Council will host a 20th Anniversary 9/11 commemoration event on Sept. 11, at 11 a.m. at Veterans Park, 206 W. Park St., Marshfield. The event will include a moment of silence, music by the Marshfield Civic Band, a proclamation from a city official, presentations to the Marshfield fire and police departments, and the ringing of the bell in honor of the fallen.

Marathon City:

The Marathon City Fire Department will host a Silent Memorial Procession up Main Street in Marathon City remembering the 412 Firefighters, Police Officers and Emergency Medical Technicians along with 2,546 civilians who died on 9/11. The route up Main Street from First Street to Eighth Street increases in elevation 110’ and symbolizes the number of stories in the World Trade Center Towers on the day of the attacks.

Antigo:

The Never Forget Parade will be taking place September 11th at 7pm. The parade will start at the fire department and travel along 2nd Avenue, Langlade Road, Aurora Street, 10th Avenue, and Dorr Street before ending back at the department. People along the parade route are asked to show their support by turning on their porch lights and standing along the parade route with a candle in remembrance.

Wausau: