Robinson, Pepi, US flip WCup qualifier, beat Honduras 4-1

SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras (AP) — Antonee Robinson and Ricardo Pepi scored their first international goals after a halftime change in formation, Brenden Aaronson and Sebastian Lletget added late goals and the United States revived its World Cup qualifying campaign with a 4-1 win over Honduras. U.S. captain Christian Pulisic joined the lengthy American injured list, limping off in the 62nd. Brayan Moya put Honduras ahead in the 27th minute of a one-sided first half as the Catrachos dominated before a horn-blowing full house at Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano. Robinson scored in the 48th minute and Pepi, starting in his international debut, in the 75th.

