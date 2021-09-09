Rising meat prices may stem from worker shortage

WAUSAU, Wisc. (WAOW)-- Meat prices continue to increase across Central Wisconsin as meat distributors raise their prices to keep up with the demand.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture says that because the demand is so high, prices are riding at around double the rate of inflation.

Owner of Wausau's Townline Market Dave Jagler saying in fifty years he has never seen prince increases quite like this.

"We have some tenderloins we were selling last summer at 10 to 12 dollars a pound, and now they're 35 dollars a pound," he explained. "Those are the extreme but most things are up."

Jagler credits the rise in prices to the labor shortage.

"Packing houses can't get enough people to work there is not enough people trucking so the price is more." said Jagler