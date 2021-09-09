Pro-Bolsonaro truckers jam highways in 15 Brazilian states

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Truckers jammed highways in more than half of Brazil’s states on Thursday, offering a show of support for President Jair Bolsonaro even as he pleaded for them to free up traffic. A joint bulletin from the Infrastructure Ministry and Federal Highway Police said truckers were concentrated on federal highways in 15 states. Bolsonaro rallied supporters on Tuesday to coincide with Independence Day and show strength as his approval ratings sag and he feuds with the Supreme Court. Truckers remain mobilized two days later, raising concern that Bolsonaro has lost control of his supporters after firing them up with incendiary rhetoric.