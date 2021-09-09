Polish Senate to take up bill seen as limiting media freedom

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s Senate is beginning a two-day session during which it is scheduled to vote and expected to reject a media bill seen as targeting a U.S. company and media independence. The bill, which passed parliament’s lower house last month, would prevent any non-European entity from owning more than a 49% stake in television or radio broadcasters in Poland. Its practical effect would be to force Discovery Inc., the U.S. owner of Poland’s largest private television network, TVN, to sell its Polish holdings. The lower house can override the Senate’s rejection. But it’s unclear if it can. And the president has also vowed to veto the the bill it in its current form.