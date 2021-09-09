Pleasant weather continues

High pressure over the region Thursday night will bring clearing skies along with cool and calm conditions. Watch out for pockets of fog later. Lows should range from the upper 30s to upper 40s in the area, grab a coat. Friday looks rather nice. Once any fog lifts in the morning we should have plenty of sunshine. Highs will rebound to the mid 70s with south to southwest winds around 10 mph. Get outside and enjoy the fine weather!

Generally, the weekend should be quite nice. Warmer than normal conditions will be flowing in from the southwest for Saturday. With partly cloudy skies, highs could soar to the upper 70s north to the middle 80s far south! It will turn more humid as well with dew points climbing into the mid 60s. Maybe you can get one more round of water sports in at your favorite lake!

A weak cold front will push through late Saturday afternoon into early Sunday morning, but most models show it coming through dry. There is about a 20% chance that a few isolated showers could form. We will just keep an eye on it for now. Otherwise, we should be partly sunny Sunday around here with cooler highs in the upper 60s north to middle 70s south.

A warm front will be lifting toward the area Monday bringing some cloud cover along with a 30% chance of scattered showers or thunderstorms. Highs should reach the lower 70s. The chance of rain goes up to about 50% Monday night into Tuesday morning as a cold front moves in from the west. We might catch some sunshine late Tuesday with highs in the low 70s.

Wednesday should bring some sunshine along with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degres. Gusty southwest winds are projected for next Thursday. They should drive in warmer air as highs climb to the mid 70s. However, another front may push in by late Thursday night into Friday the 17th, causing a chance of showers and thunderstorms. It could be muggier as well.

Have a good evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:35 p.m., 9-September 2021

*On this date in weather history:

1971 - Hurricane Ginger formed and remained a hurricane until the 5th of October. The 27 day life span was the longest of record for any hurricane in the North Atlantic Ocean. (The Weather Channel)

1987 - Thunderstorms produced severe weather in the central U.S. Thunderstorms in West Texas spawned four tornadoes in the vicinity of Lubbock and produced baseball size hail and wind gusts to 81 mph at Ropesville. Thunderstorms produced hail two inches in diameter at Downs KS and Harvard NE, breaking car windows at Harvard. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)