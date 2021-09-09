Petersen and Fox brush off rust for ‘CSI: Vegas’ reunion

LOS ANGELES (AP) — William Petersen and Jorja Fox are reuniting to solve crimes in “CSI: Vegas.” The CBS series premiering on Oct. 6 brings their characters of Gil Grissom and Sara Sidle back together 21 years after they first debuted in “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.” Petersen and Fox say science has changed so much that they were rusty in handling equipment on set. Fox says the world is more topsy-turvy than it was in 2000, so working with Petersen again is reassuringly familiar. The new show is set in Las Vegas like the old one, although there’s new characters for Petersen and Fox to interact with.