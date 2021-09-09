Multiple streets to be closed for Festival of Arts
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Multiple streets will be closed in downtown Wausau ahead of Festival of Arts taking place this weekend.
Starting at 10 a.m. on Friday:
- McClellan Street will be closed from 2nd street to 4th Street
- Jefferson Street will be closed from 2nd Street to 4th Street
Starting at 2 p.m. on Friday:
- 3rd Street from Washington Street to McIndoe Street(Scott Street intersection will remain open)
- Washington Street from 2nd Street to 4th Street
- Grant Street from 2nd Street to 4th Street.
The festival takes place on Saturday and Sunday.