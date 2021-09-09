Multiple streets to be closed for Festival of Arts

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Multiple streets will be closed in downtown Wausau ahead of Festival of Arts taking place this weekend.

Starting at 10 a.m. on Friday:

McClellan Street will be closed from 2nd street to 4th Street

Jefferson Street will be closed from 2nd Street to 4th Street

Starting at 2 p.m. on Friday:

3rd Street from Washington Street to McIndoe Street(Scott Street intersection will remain open)

Washington Street from 2nd Street to 4th Street

Grant Street from 2nd Street to 4th Street.

The festival takes place on Saturday and Sunday.