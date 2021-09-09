Skip to Content

Multiple streets to be closed for Festival of Arts

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Multiple streets will be closed in downtown Wausau ahead of Festival of Arts taking place this weekend.

Starting at 10 a.m. on Friday:

  • McClellan Street will be closed from 2nd street to 4th Street
  • Jefferson Street will be closed from 2nd Street to 4th Street

Starting at 2 p.m. on Friday:

  • 3rd Street from Washington Street to McIndoe Street(Scott Street intersection will remain open)
  • Washington Street from 2nd Street to 4th Street
  • Grant Street from 2nd Street to 4th Street.

The festival takes place on Saturday and Sunday.

