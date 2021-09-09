Little girl helps saves puppy from house fire

Cape Coral, FL (ABC) -- An 11-year-old girl came to the rescue of a puppy that was trapped in a house fire in Cape Coral, Florida.

Mackenzie Jenkins was outside playing when she heard a smoke alarm going off at a neighbor's house. She said she knew there was a dog inside so she called 911 right away. Firefighters responded to the 911 call and were able to rescue the six-month-old puppy named Fiona. They also gave her some oxygen.

The fire department that helped with the rescue gave Jenkins a community recognition coin for helping save Fiona.