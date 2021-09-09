Lawsuit: Farm hired white immigrants over Black US laborers

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Six Black farmworkers in Mississippi say their former employer has brought white laborers from South Africa to do the same jobs type of jobs they were doing, but for more pay. They say in a lawsuit that Pitts Farm Partnership has been violating federal law with the pay discrepancy. Mississippi Center for Justice and Southern Migrant Legal Services filed suit Wednesday for the six workers. Pitts Farm grows cotton, soybeans and corn in Sunflower County. Representatives of the farm did not immediately return email or phone messages to The Associated Press on Wednesday or Thursday to respond to questions about the lawsuit.