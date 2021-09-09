Judge Judy returning to TV in November, with granddaughter

NEW YORK (AP) — Judge Judy Sheindlin will return to television on on November 1 with “Judy Justice,” a new show where she will arbitrate cases on the little-known IMDb TV, a free streaming service offered by Amazon. It will put the tart-talking judge in competition with herself, since CBS Media Ventures is still selling syndication rights to reruns of the old ‘Judge Judy’ show. That court show’s success made Sheindlin widely considered the highest paid star in television but her ending with CBS after 25 years was rocky. Based on a picture, she’ll have a new red robe on ‘Judy Justice.’ Her law clerk granddaughter, Sarah Rose, will be an analyst on the new show.