Impact of 9/11 still felt at Central Wisconsin Airport

MOSINEE, Wis. (WAOW) -- Those who worked at Central Wisconsin Airport 20 years ago remember 9/11 like it was yesterday - and say the terror attacks changed their lives and CWA forever.

"It was really horrifying to say the least," said James Hansford, Central Wisconsin Airport Director.

At CWA, Hansford says the day in 2001 was supposed to be just another day at work. However, when the planes crashed into the Twin Towers and the Pentagon it became anything but.

"We prepared and made sure crash, fire, rescue were ready in case we recovered any aircraft," Hansford recalled, speaking to the scale of what happened to the country..

Soon after word got out about the terror attacks, flights throughout the US were canceled with those already in the air diverted to the nearest airport - including one that was sent to CWA.

"We spend our lives as airport directors providing a safe environment for that airplane to get on and of. Those people in the back of that aluminum tube you try to keep them safe at all times and to see them killed like that, how do you live with that?" Hansford said.

Officials at the airport say that fateful day changed everyday operations. From having passengers take off their shoes to where they're screened before boarding their flights.

"Here at the airport you don't see the security screening done at the gate like you did prior to that, now it's at one consolidated checkpoint," said Brian Grefe, Airport Director, Central Wisconsin Airport.

While security measures have changed since the attacks -- the emotions felt leading up to the anniversary are personal.

"It's different for everybody and here at the airport. That's what we want to be sensitive to," Grefe said.

On Saturday, Central Wisconsin Airport will hold a moment of silence before the first flights take off in honor of the 20th anniversary.