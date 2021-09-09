ICU beds at area hospitals filling up with unvaccinated patients

WAUSAU, Wisc. (WAOW)-- The area's largest health care system is seeing another wave of COVID 19 cases.

During a news conference Thursday, Aspirus Health officials said at least 80 people are hospitalized with COVID 19 across the entire health system, with nearly half in the intensive care unit.

The health system noticing a different trend with this surge: A younger population ranging from ages 27 to 82, and patients who are overweight.

"One of the things is, we are seeing those who have a higher BMI...so obesity as one of key factors for those that are admitted," said Aspirus Wausau Hospital President, Jeff Wicklander. “The vast majority of those that are admitted to the hospital are unvaccinated."

While Wicklander said they are staying busy, they do have flexibility when it comes to bed availability and right now are doing well on capacity. Aspirus Health Care System acquired ascension facilities in early August, including 7 hospitals allowing them more options.

Health officials said there's also concern for Taylor County being an area with the lowest vaccination rate at just 30% of its population with a single dose.

As of now, no services have been restricted because of the rise in cases, but they continue to encourage community members and their employees to get vaccinated.

“Obviously the goal of a health system is to create the safest environment for those we serve,” Wicklander said. “We know that getting vaccinated is one of those key components.”

Wicklander said health officials are also closely monitoring influenza and RSV cases, and have the ability to test for those viruses as well.