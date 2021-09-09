German FM arrives in Libya to reopen country’s embassy

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister has arrived in Libya to reopen the country’s embassy in Tripoli. Heiko Maas said Thursday upon his arrival in Tripoli that “we want to show with the reopening that Germany is and will remain a committed partner of Libya.” German diplomats left Libya in 2014 because of the country’s instability and spiraling violence and worked from neighboring Tunisia. Germany and the United Nations hosted a Libya conference in Berlin in June on the future of the crisis-ridden country. Germany vowed at the conference to keep up pressure until all foreign forces have been withdrawn from Libya.