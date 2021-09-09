Fire alarms sound at International Space Station

MOSCOW (AP) — Fire and smoke alarms went off at the Russian segment of the International Space Station in the early hours of Thursday, and the crew reported noticing smoke and the smell of burnt plastic. Russia’s space agency Roscosmos said the incident took place in the Russian-built Zvezda module and occurred as the station’s batteries were being recharged. According to Roscosmos, the crew activated air filters and returned back to their “night rest” once the air quality was back to normal. The crew will proceed with a space walk scheduled for Thursday as planned, the agency noted. Russian cosmonauts Oleg Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov are scheduled to carry out a 6-hour-long space walk to continue integrating the Russian-built Nauka science lab that docked with the space station in July.