Eduardo Escobar’s homer lifts Brewers past Phillies 4-3

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Eduardo Escobar hit a tiebreaking solo homer in the sixth inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers topped the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3. Milwaukee extended its lead to 12 games in the NL Central over Cincinnati, which lost 4-1 to the Chicago Cubs. Philadelphia remained 2½ games behind NL East-leading Atlanta. Escobar drove an 0-1 pitch from Connor Brogdon deep to right for his 25th homer. The infielder was acquired in a July trade with Arizona.