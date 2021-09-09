Curling facility holds grand opening

PLOVER, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Sentry Curling Center in Plover is the result of decades of gradual improvements and a lot of passion.

The building opened in January, but because of COVID, the grand opening was pushed to Thursday.

It will be used primarily by the Stevens Point Curling Club.

It's now more wheelchair accessible and is four rinks wide, compared to two at a prior facility in the area.

The club president is excited about the impact the facility will bring to Portage County.

"We're a highly visible club, probably the most visible club in the state. So we're very proud of that. Now people don't have to ask where the curling club is anymore. It'll be a well-known commodity within the community and this is a place where people will want to come," Doug Anderson said.

The incoming Village Administrator says this is a state of the art facility. The building cost more than $3 million to put together.

There will be multiple open houses over the next several weeks.