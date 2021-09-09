Country singer Brett Eldredge encounters bear in garage

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Country singer Brett Eldredge had an encounter with a bear in a garage at a North Carolina home. The Charlotte Observer reports Eldredge says he opened the garage door at a home in Asheville and was about to go on a hike when he saw the bear pulling on a trash bin and trying to pry it open. Eldredge can be heard on the video yelling at the bear to go away. It’s not the singer’s first run-in with wildlife. In 2017, Eldredge discovered a snake in his toilet bowl and posted video of it.