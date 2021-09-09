Class taught by law enforcement giving on-the-job insight

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- A special class put on by the Portage County Sheriff's Department is giving a lucky class of ten an inside look into what it takes to wear the badge.

Thursday marked the first session as one of the topics was on the concept of "force science."

The class will go over topics like dispatch, firefighter training, and shooting firearms.

One of the instructors says information like this is invaluable, especially in dire situations.

"Especially in the county setting, from an EMS or law enforcement side, it might take a few minutes for first responders to get there, so maybe this could potentially save a life," Plover Police Patrol Sergeant Brent Thauer said.

This class isn't full, and the application period has passed, but if you're interested in getting some behind the scenes info, they might be able to make arrangements.

Information on this class can be found here.