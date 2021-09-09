“Birds in Art” exhibit returning to Wausau art museum

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- This weekend an art exhibit in Wausau returns and will have a new look after last year was limited due to the pandemic.

It's called "Birds in Art" and will take place at the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum.

Thursday the museum had a members-only preview event.

More than 90 pieces of art will be shown, from COVID-inspired imagery to sculptures of different birds.

One artist says she enjoys telling stories visually.

"I do art to tell stories and then share them. So when I get to show here at this great museum it's just such an honor and it's really fantastic because you get people from all walks of life and I just love that," S.V. Medaris of Mount Horeb said.

The exhibit opens Saturday at 9 a.m.

The museum is not charging admission to see the new art.