A warmer trend developing

The weather will be warming up over the next couple of days and it still looks mainly dry. The highest chance of rain will hold off until next week.

Today: Partly cloudy and not as breezy. A few sprinkles possible in the afternoon, mainly northeast of Marathon County.

High: 71 Wind: NW 5-10

Tonight: Mainly clear and cool.

Low: 48 Wind: Becoming calm

Friday: Mostly sunny and a bit warmer.

High: 76 Wind: SW 10-15

Today should be another fairly typical September day. We will start out with partly sunny skies then more clouds will develop for late morning through the afternoon. There is even a chance of a few sprinkles to the north and east of Marathon county. High temps will be in the upper 60s to low 70s and winds will be a bit lighter – out of the northwest at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow we will have more sun and warmer temps. The mercury should rise into the mid 70s to round out the workweek.

A cold front will be moving in from the northwest on Saturday. At this point, it does not look like there will be enough moisture or energy with the front to create widespread rain or thunderstorm activity. There is still a chance of a brief shower or storm around midday on Saturday but most of the day should be dry. Before the front moves through, it will be much warmer and a bit humid. Highs on Saturday should reach the low 80s.

The wind will shift back to the northwest late Saturday and this will help to cool things down on Sunday. With a mix of sun and clouds, high temps will be in the low 70s to finish up the weekend.

The highest chance of rain in the outlook will come late Monday or Monday night as a low pressure system tries to develop in the upper Midwest. The rain chance could linger into Tuesday as well. High temps for much of next week should be in the low to mid 70s.

Have a pleasant Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 9 September-2021

On this date in weather history: 1971 - Hurricane Ginger formed, and remained a hurricane until the 5th of October. The 27 day life span was the longest of record for any hurricane in the North Atlantic Ocean. (The Weather Channel)