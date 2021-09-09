$33,000 going to Wausau Fire Department for new equipment

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wausau Fire Department is getting new equipment to help them during emergencies thanks to a grant.

They department will receive just over $33,000 to replace aging stage chairs, which help safely move people who are unable to walk.

It will also be used replace packs that are used to rescue an injured or trapped firefighter.

"We would've had to rely on capital improvement funds to help us purchase that but because we've gotten the grant we don't need to look to those CIP funds internally. We can right now go ahead and order those pieces of equipment and get them in service and not have to wait until next year," said Robert Barteck, Fire Chief, Wausau Fire Department.

The new equipment is expected within the next month and a half.