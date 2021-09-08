Why pandemic unemployment benefits ending might not be the answer to Wisconsin’s restaurant worker shortage

MADISON (WKOW) -- With pandemic unemployment benefits expiring this week, some restaurant owners are hoping more workers will come in and apply for lost jobs, but experts say the problem isn't quite that simple.

Juan Murillo is the owner of Nonno's Italian Restaurant on Madison's west side. He said the current worker shortage has been crippling for his business.

"It's exhausting," Murillo said. "Exhausting because we're having to do a lot of these jobs ourselves."

Murillo and the staff members he's been able to hold onto end up doing multiple jobs in the restaurant every day, because they can't find anyone to fill open positions.

"Right now we have one, two servers. But these servers are pretty much hosting, bussing tables, making their own drinks, so it's pretty much just understaffed," Murillo said.

Restaurant owner Juan Murillo works multiple jobs in his restaurant to make up for lost workers. (Photo: Ward Jolles, WKOW)

He's hoping that with the end of federal unemployment benefits brought on during the pandemic, people who are seeking jobs will start applying at his restaurant. However, labor economists say the problem isn't that simple.

"There's been some research on the states that ended the supplement early. It had very little impact on overall labor supply," UW-Madison labor economist Laura Dresser said.

Dresser said she thinks the quality of life in different occupations is more of a driver than unemployment benefits.

"What kind of job? How good is the wage? How does that wage compare to other wages I can get? And also, am I safe enough? Do I feel safe enough about work that exposes me in this way?" Dresser said.

According to the Wisconsin Restaurant Association, the restaurant industry lost 22% of its workforce during the pandemic.

Wisconsin Restaurant Association president and CEO Kristine Hillmer says she thinks the end of the extra unemployment benefits will help, although it's not the only problem.

"I think it is going to help, but it is not the answer for all of us," Hillmer said. "I think it is a factor, but not all factors."

Whether the benefits ending helps the industry or not, Murillo says he's hopeful workers will return soon. He encourages anyone looking for a job to come apply.

"Keep us in mind, we're hiring," Murillo said. "Just give us a try."