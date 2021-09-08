Wausau Fire Department receives grant funding to upgrade equipment

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Wausau Fire Department has received over $33,000 in grant funding that will be used to upgrade some of the department's equipment.

The department received $33,663.64 from the Assistance to Firefighters Grant program that is a part of Federal Emergency Management Agency(FEMA) and the Department of Homeland Security.

The funding will be used to meet two needs within the department:

$16,000 will go towards replacing the Rapid Intervention Team(RIT) packs. Included in the packs are a breathing air cylinder, emergency hoses and fittings, facepiece and rescue rope that are all used to rescue a firefighter that is trapped or injured.

The rest of the funding, $17,663.64 will be used to replace Stair Chair devices. The Stair Chairs are used by department paramedics to move patients safely when they're unable to walk. They protect the patient when they're being carried as well as protect the paramedics when lifting the patient.

"This is the third Assistance to Firefighters Grant that the department has received in the last two years for a total of $93,916.41. These funds have greatly aided the department in making key purchases for vital equipment." said the department in a Facebook post.